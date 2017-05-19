Advertisement

Just hours before workers removed a statue of Confederate general Robert E. Lee — the fourth Confederate monument to be dismantled in New Orleans in recent weeks — Mayor Mitch Landrieu gave a special address at historic Gallier Hall.

Here’s a full transcript of Landrieu’s remarks:

Thank you for coming.

The soul of our beloved City is deeply rooted in a history that has evolved over thousands of years; rooted in a diverse people who have been here together every step of the way – for both good and for ill.

It is a history that holds in its heart the stories of Native Americans: the Choctaw, Houma Nation, the Chitimacha. Of Hernando de Soto, Robert Cavelier, Sieur de La Salle, the Acadians, the Islenos, the enslaved people from Senegambia, Free People of Color, the Haitians, the Germans, both the empires of Francexii and Spain. The Italians, the Irish, the Cubans, the south and central Americans, the Vietnamese and so many more.

You see: New Orleans is truly a city of many nations, a melting pot, a bubbling cauldron of many cultures.

There is no other place quite like it in the world that so eloquently exemplifies the uniquely American motto: e pluribus unum — out of many we are one.

But there are also other truths about our city that we must confront. New Orleans was America’s largest slave market: a port where hundreds of thousands of souls were brought, sold and shipped up the Mississippi River to lives of forced labor of misery of rape, of torture.

America was the place where nearly 4,000 of our fellow citizens were lynched, 540 alone in Louisiana; where the courts enshrined ‘separate but equal’; where Freedom riders coming to New Orleans were beaten to a bloody pulp.

So when people say to me that the monuments in question are history, well what I just described is real history as well, and it is the searing truth.

And it immediately begs the questions: why there are no slave ship monuments, no prominent markers on public land to remember the lynchings or the slave blocks; nothing to remember this long chapter of our lives; the pain, the sacrifice, the shame … all of it happening on the soil of New Orleans.

So for those self-appointed defenders of history and the monuments, they are eerily silent on what amounts to this historical malfeasance, a lie by omission.

There is a difference between remembrance of history and reverence of it. For America and New Orleans, it has been a long, winding road, marked by great tragedy and great triumph. But we cannot be afraid of our truth.

As President George W. Bush said at the dedication ceremony for the National Museum of African American History & Culture, “A great nation does not hide its history. It faces its flaws and corrects them.”

So today I want to speak about why we chose to remove these four monuments to the Lost Cause of the Confederacy, but also how and why this process can move us towards healing and understanding of each other.

So, let’s start with the facts.

The historic record is clear: the Robert E. Lee, Jefferson Davis, and P.G.T. Beauregard statues were not erected just to honor these men, but as part of the movement which became known as The Cult of the Lost Cause. This ‘cult’ had one goal — through monuments and through other means — to rewrite history to hide the truth, which is that the Confederacy was on the wrong side of humanity.

First erected over 166 years after the founding of our city and 19 years after the end of the Civil War, the monuments that we took down were meant to rebrand the history of our city and the ideals of a defeated Confederacy.

It is self-evident that these men did not fight for the United States of America, They fought against it. They may have been warriors, but in this cause they were not patriots.

These statues are not just stone and metal. They are not just innocent remembrances of a benign history. These monuments purposefully celebrate a fictional, sanitized Confederacy; ignoring the death, ignoring the enslavement, and the terror that it actually stood for.

After the Civil War, these statues were a part of that terrorism as much as a burning cross on someone’s lawn; they were erected purposefully to send a strong message to all who walked in their shadows about who was still in charge in this city.

Should you have further doubt about the true goals of the Confederacy, in the very weeks before the war broke out, the Vice President of the Confederacy, Alexander Stephens, made it clear that the Confederate cause was about maintaining slavery and white supremacy.

He said in his now famous ‘Cornerstone speech’ that the Confederacy’s “cornerstone rests upon the great truth, that the negro is not equal to the white man; that slavery — subordination to the superior race — is his natural and normal condition. This, our new government, is the first, in the history of the world, based upon this great physical, philosophical, and moral truth.”

Now, with these shocking words still ringing in your ears, I want to try to gently peel from your hands the grip on a false narrative of our history that I think weakens us and make straight a wrong turn we made many years ago so we can more closely connect with integrity to the founding principles of our nation and forge a clearer and straighter path toward a better city and more perfect union.

Last year, President Barack Obama echoed these sentiments about the need to contextualize and remember all of our history. He recalled a piece of stone, a slave auction block engraved with a marker commemorating a single moment in 1830 when Andrew Jackson and Henry Clay stood and spoke from it.

President Obama said, “Consider what this artifact tells us about history … on a stone where day after day for years, men and women … bound and bought and sold and bid like cattle on a stone worn down by the tragedy of over a thousand bare feet. For a long time the only thing we considered important, the singular thing we once chose to commemorate as history with a plaque were the unmemorable speeches of two powerful men.”

A piece of stone – one stone. Both stories were history. One story told. One story forgotten or maybe even purposefully ignored.

As clear as it is for me today … for a long time, even though I grew up in one of New Orleans’ most diverse neighborhoods, even with my family’s long proud history of fighting for civil rights … I must have passed by those monuments a million times without giving them a second thought.

So I am not judging anybody, I am not judging people. We all take our own journey on race. I just hope people listen like I did when my dear friend Wynton Marsalis helped me see the truth. He asked me to think about all the people who have left New Orleans because of our exclusionary attitudes.

Another friend asked me to consider these four monuments from the perspective of an African American mother or father trying to explain to their fifth grade daughter who Robert E. Lee is and why he stands atop of our beautiful city. Can you do it?

Can you look into that young girl’s eyes and convince her that Robert E. Lee is there to encourage her? Do you think she will feel inspired and hopeful by that story? Do these monuments help her see a future with limitless potential? Have you ever thought that if her potential is limited, yours and mine are too?

We all know the answer to these very simple questions.

When you look into this child’s eyes is the moment when the searing truth comes into focus for us. This is the moment when we know what is right and what we must do. We can’t walk away from this truth.

And I knew that taking down the monuments was going to be tough, but you elected me to do the right thing, not the easy thing and this is what that looks like. So relocating these Confederate monuments is not about taking something away from someone else. This is not about politics, this is not about blame or retaliation. This is not a naïve quest to solve all our problems at once.

This is, however, about showing the whole world that we as a city and as a people are able to acknowledge, understand, reconcile and, most importantly, choose a better future for ourselves, making straight what has been crooked and making right what was wrong.

Otherwise, we will continue to pay a price with discord, with division, and yes, with violence.

To literally put the confederacy on a pedestal in our most prominent places of honor is an inaccurate recitation of our full past, it is an affront to our present, and it is a bad prescription for our future.

History cannot be changed. It cannot be moved like a statue. What is done is done. The Civil War is over, and the Confederacy lost and we are better for it. Surely we are far enough removed from this dark time to acknowledge that the cause of the Confederacy was wrong.

And in the second decade of the 21st century, asking African Americans — or anyone else — to drive by property that they own; occupied by reverential statues of men who fought to destroy the country and deny that person’s humanity seems perverse and absurd.

Centuries-old wounds are still raw because they never healed right in the first place.

Here is the essential truth: we are better together than we are apart. Indivisibility is our essence. Isn’t this the gift that the people of New Orleans have given to the world?

We radiate beauty and grace in our food, in our music, in our architecture, in our joy of life, in our celebration of death; in everything that we do. We gave the world this funky thing called jazz; the most uniquely American art form that is developed across the ages from different cultures.

Think about second lines, think about Mardi Gras, think about muffaletta, think about the Saints, gumbo, red beans and rice. By God, just think. All we hold dear is created by throwing everything in the pot; creating, producing something better; everything a product of our historic diversity.

We are proof that out of many we are one — and better for it! Out of many we are one — and we really do love it!

And yet, we still seem to find so many excuses for not doing the right thing. Again, remember President Bush’s words, “A great nation does not hide its history. It faces its flaws and corrects them.”

We forget, we deny how much we really depend on each other, how much we need each other. We justify our silence and inaction by manufacturing noble causes that marinate in historical denial. We still find a way to say “wait, not so fast.”

But like Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. said, “wait has almost always meant never.”

We can’t wait any longer. We need to change. And we need to change now. No more waiting. This is not just about statues, this is about our attitudes and behavior as well. If we take these statues down and don’t change to become a more open and inclusive society this would have all been in vain.

While some have driven by these monuments every day and either revered their beauty or failed to see them at all, many of our neighbors and fellow Americans see them very clearly. Many are painfully aware of the long shadows their presence casts, not only literally but figuratively. And they clearly receive the message that the Confederacy and the cult of the lost cause intended to deliver.

Earlier this week, as the cult of the lost cause statue of P.G.T Beauregard came down, world renowned musician Terence Blanchard stood watch, his wife Robin and their two beautiful daughters at their side.

Terence went to a high school on the edge of City Park named after one of America’s greatest heroes and patriots, John F. Kennedy. But to get there he had to pass by this monument to a man who fought to deny him his humanity.

He said, “I’ve never looked at them as a source of pride … it’s always made me feel as if they were put there by people who don’t respect us. This is something I never thought I’d see in my lifetime. It’s a sign that the world is changing.”

Yes, Terence, it is, and it is long overdue.

Now is the time to send a new message to the next generation of New Orleanians who can follow in Terence and Robin’s remarkable footsteps.

A message about the future, about the next 300 years and beyond; let us not miss this opportunity New Orleans and let us help the rest of the country do the same. Because now is the time for choosing. Now is the time to actually make this the City we always should have been, had we gotten it right in the first place.

We should stop for a moment and ask ourselves — at this point in our history, after Katrina, after Rita, after Ike, after Gustav, after the national recession, after the BP oil catastrophe and after the tornado — if presented with the opportunity to build monuments that told our story or to curate these particular spaces … would these monuments be what we want the world to see? Is this really our story?

We have not erased history; we are becoming part of the city’s history by righting the wrong image these monuments represent and crafting a better, more complete future for all our children and for future generations.

And unlike when these Confederate monuments were first erected as symbols of white supremacy, we now have a chance to create not only new symbols, but to do it together, as one people.

In our blessed land we all come to the table of democracy as equals.

We have to reaffirm our commitment to a future where each citizen is guaranteed the uniquely American gifts of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

That is what really makes America great and today it is more important than ever to hold fast to these values and together say a self-evident truth that out of many we are one. That is why today we reclaim these spaces for the United States of America.

Because we are one nation, not two; indivisible with liberty and justice for all, not some. We all are part of one nation, all pledging allegiance to one flag, the flag of the United States of America. And New Orleanians are in, all of the way.

It is in this union and in this truth that real patriotism is rooted and flourishes.

Instead of revering a 4-year brief historical aberration that was called the Confederacy we can celebrate all 300 years of our rich, diverse history as a place named New Orleans and set the tone for the next 300 years.

After decades of public debate, of anger, of anxiety, of anticipation, of humiliation and of frustration. After public hearings and approvals from three separate community led commissions. After two robust public hearings and a 6-1 vote by the duly elected New Orleans City Council. After review by 13 different federal and state judges. The full weight of the legislative, executive, and judicial branches of government has been brought to bear and the monuments in accordance with the law have been removed.

So now is the time to come together and heal and focus on our larger task. Not only building new symbols, but making this city a beautiful manifestation of what is possible and what we as a people can become.

Let us remember what the once exiled, imprisoned and now universally loved  Nelson Mandela and what he said after the fall of apartheid. “If the pain has often been unbearable and the revelations shocking to all of us, it  is because they indeed bring us the beginnings of a common understanding of what happened and a steady restoration of the nation’s humanity.”

So before we part let us again state the truth clearly.

The Confederacy was on the wrong side of history and humanity. It sought to tear apart our nation and subjugate our fellow Americans to slavery. This is the history we should never forget and one that we should never again put on a pedestal to be revered.

As a community, we must recognize the significance of removing New Orleans’ Confederate monuments. It is our acknowledgment that now is the time to take stock of, and then move past, a painful part of our history. Anything less would render generations of courageous struggle and soul-searching a truly lost cause.

Anything less would fall short of the immortal words of our greatest President Abraham Lincoln, who with an open heart and clarity of purpose calls on us today to unite as one people when he said:

“With malice toward none, with charity for all, with firmness in the right as God gives us to see the right, let us strive on to finish the work we are in, to bind up the nation’s wounds, to do all which may achieve and cherish: a just and lasting peace among ourselves and with all nations.”

Thank you.

  1. Rudy Reply

    Wondering if they will now erect monuments to those who suffered.

    • Douglas Parham Reply

      that’s what they have done in Germany to come to terms with the holocaust.

  4. Saun Hytche Reply

    Bravo, New Orleans! Only wish my best friend was still there to be a witness to it.

  5. splashy Reply

    Love this speech. Said it all. I’m a descendant of someone that fought on the Confederate side, and am not proud of it. This should have been done long ago.

    • Ayria N. Perry Reply

      Your relative’s greatest contribution was providing a life line for you. Put his sins aside, they are not yours to reconcile or feel anything about. Thank him for your life. We are all imperfect creatures. Be blessed

    • K. Kissick Reply

      The war between the states was fought over tariffs and as usual money not because they owned slaves. I do not agree that any human be a slave but so many think that it was for slavery. The fact that Lincoln abolished slavery is the only good thing to come out of the war.

      • DesJardins-Lewis Michael Reply

        K. Kissick, you will believe what you will, but if you read the State proclamations of secession, especially Mississippi’s, it is hard to maintain your position, that slavery was not factor in what started the war. Tariffs and State’s Rights are also subsidiary reasons for the war, but slavery was the main point of secession.

        • CynthiaD Reply

          Lincoln only issued the Emancipation Proclamation after the war was ongoing for 2 years. If you read the document, you will find that only slaves in the south were freed. He said the rebellious states, the CSA, were to free their slaves. If we are to address the truth, let us address the whole truth. Slavery was and is wrong. But, it was just as wrong in Pennsylvania as in Louisiana. Yet it remained legal in PA even after the war ended.

          • stephen matlock

            The 13th Amendment to the Constitution declared that “Neither slavery nor involuntary servitude, except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted, shall exist within the United States, or any place subject to their jurisdiction.” Formally abolishing slavery in the United States, the 13th Amendment was passed by the Congress on January 31, 1865, and ratified by the states on December 6, 1865. (https://www.loc.gov/rr/program/bib/ourdocs/13thamendment.html)

            While what you say is technically true, Congress passed the Amendment before the Civil War was ended, so it is a very very simplistic reading of the events to say “slavery was legal in PA at the end of the Civil War.”

            Everyone knew it was on its way out.

            And Pennsylvania ratified it before the end of the Civil War.

            “The Thirteenth Amendment became part of the Constitution on December 6, 1865, based on the following ratifications:

            Illinois — February 1, 1865
            Rhode Island — February 2, 1865
            Michigan — February 3, 1865
            Maryland — February 3, 1865
            New York — February 3, 1865
            Pennsylvania — February 3, 1865
            West Virginia — February 3, 1865
            Missouri — February 6, 1865
            Maine — February 7, 1865
            Kansas — February 7, 1865
            Massachusetts — February 7, 1865
            Virginia — February 9, 1865
            Ohio — February 10, 1865
            Indiana — February 13, 1865
            Nevada — February 16, 1865
            Louisiana — February 17, 1865
            Minnesota — February 23, 1865
            Wisconsin — February 24, 1865
            Vermont — March 8, 1865
            Tennessee — April 7, 1865
            Arkansas — April 14, 1865
            Connecticut — May 4, 1865
            New Hampshire — July 1, 1865
            South Carolina — November 13, 1865
            Alabama — December 2, 1865
            North Carolina — December 4, 1865
            Georgia — December 6, 1865”

            https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Thirteenth_Amendment_to_the_United_States_Constitution#Ratification_by_the_states

            The delay appears to be more due to the inability of the Southern states to form a government that could ratify the Amendment than a lack of willingness of the then-states.

          • Charlie H

            Slavery was outlawed in 1780 and by the outbreak of the Civil War there were no slaves in PA. That being said, there should be no sugarcoating or whitewashing of history anywhere and that most certainly includes in the North. At some point we all have to put down our defenses and really listen to our neighbors and try to find some compassion within us.

          • Peter Tobias

            Lincoln could by his own only emancipate the slaves of the rebels, as enemy contraband. The emancipation of the slaves in other areas needed legislation, until the the 13. Amendment.

          • MC FISHER

            In 1780 Pennsylvania passed the first state Abolition Act in the United States. It followed Vermont’s abolition of slavery in its constitution of 1777. So come again? Stop justifying.

      • Sarah Jones Geer Reply

        Considering that the Declarations of Secession for the confederate states AND the words of those forming their fledgling government said the EXACT OPPOSITE of what you’re claiming, I think you’re buying into the very revisionist history this speech is talking about.

        • ppaik Reply

          Forgive me, but I’m not familiar with the words you are referring to. Could you quote them for us?

          • Kevin Steinbergen

            PPaik, from http://www.civil-war.net/pages/mississippi_declaration.asp:

            “Our position is thoroughly identified with the institution of slavery – the greatest material interest of the world. Its labor supplies the product, which constitutes by far the largest and most important portions of commerce of the earth. These products are peculiar to the climate verging on the tropical regions, and by an imperious law of nature, none but the black race can bear exposure to the tropical sun. These products have become necessities of the world, and a blow at slavery is a blow at commerce and civilization. That blow has been long aimed at the institution, and was at the point of reaching its consummation. There was no choice left us but submission to the mandates of abolition, or a dissolution of the Union, whose principles had been subverted to work out our ruin.”

      • Mark R Reply

        Dear K. Kissick,

        I quote Mississippi’s proclamation for Secession

        “Our position is thoroughly identified with the institution of slavery– the greatest material interest of the world. Its labor supplies the product which constitutes by far the largest and most important portions of commerce of the earth.”

        Drop the Mic . . .

      • Mark R Reply

        Dear K. Kissick,

        Allow me to pick up the mic and continue to quote Mississippi’s Proclamation for Secession, reason to leave the Union;

        “It has grown until it denies the right of property in slaves . . .

        It refuses the admission of new slave States into the Union . . .

        It has nullified the Fugitive Slave Law in almost every free State in the Union . . .

        It advocates negro equality, socially and politically, and promotes insurrection and incendiarism in our midst.”

      • Ralph S. Reply

        Your history is just flat wrong. The war was 100% about white supremacy and slavery. Anything else is flat out revisionism.

  7. S. West Reply

    K. Kissick perhaps you missed this?
    He said in his now famous ‘Cornerstone speech’ that the Confederacy’s “cornerstone rests upon the great truth, that the negro is not equal to the white man; that slavery — subordination to the superior race — is his natural and normal condition. This, our new government, is the first, in the history of the world, based upon this great physical, philosophical, and moral truth

  8. stephen matlock Reply

    People who think secession was about anything other than slavery or that the Confederacy was about anything other than the misery of white slavers celebrating their ownership of other humans are ignoring history and creating a pretend one.

    Thankfully we are pulling down the monuments to their fantasy.

    • Remember the Alamo! Reply

      I appreciate the mayor’s remarks. I have moved my position on the removal of these statues because of his remarks. Let’s apply these principles to the whole of all processes in America.

      Stephen, your statement exposes a wide and deep chasm of ignorance and oversimplification of the complexity of that situation. Yes, there were “white slavers celebrating their ownership of other humans”, but you are “ignoring history and creating a pretend one” to reduce secession to that single issue. You are making the mistake of holding a firm position regarding the whole ball of wax I will label simply as the “Civil War” without including two factors which you cannot ever ignore in considering any war, any where, any time in human history. Those two issues are 1: follow the money; and 2: whoever wins the war, gets to write the history books. Consequently, you have bought into the “monuments to their fantasy” of those, way mostly, but not all, from the North, and have arrived at a place far from the truth regarding the circumstances in the USA in that era, coming to the present.

      • stephen matlock Reply

        Oh, nonsense.

        The secession documents all name slavery as the cause.

        The Cornerstone Speech (mentioned by the mayor) name slavery as central.

        The creator of the first Confederate National Flag says it’s about white supremacy.

        The fantasy is that secession was about anything other than the demand by white slavers to own people and profit from their labor and their lives.

          • stephen matlock

            Well, to be fair, I was trying to be kind.

            I was raised in California and now live in another Northwest state.

            I grew up ignorant of race-based issues because it was the 50s and the white suburbs.

            I’ve had to educate myself about America as being more than a whites-only nation.

            It’s hard work.

            But all along the way, I am continually both saddened and astonished that ordinary, normal people want to hold on to a past that glorifies the ownership of other people, glorifies in the profit from their bodies, glorifies cruelty and hate and destruction.

            I keep thinking “If only I can clear away the nonsense and explain the facts, they’ll be converted.”

            But it doesn’t work that way. People hold onto the fantasy of the mossy-oaks-and-mint-julep plantations where nobility reigns and enslaved people work happily and silently in the background.

            Try to explain to people that a plantation was a slave-labor camp, and they get all huffy.

            Try to explain that the sole reason for the South was black chattel slaves to be the arms and legs and body of the white slavers, and they get offended.

            Try to explain that it was the white slavers who were the richest people in all America, and they start coming up with denials and deflections.

            We lose nothing by examining the past, as it is.

            It is just who we were, and unfortunately, in many ways, who we still are.

            But it does not have to be who we will be.

            Tearing down statues and monuments to white slavers and enforcers of white supremacy does not erase the past.

            It merely breaks the power of the past upon our own lives.

      • Megami Reply

        It was all about slavery. States rights, to continue slavery without the federal government stepping in to create laws that force paying this work force. Tariffs, to continue slavery without penalties. And most white people in the South wanted to keep slavery going. Slaves were the lowest of the low. At least the poorest white people were higher in status than a slave.

        To quote from the musical “Hamilton”: A civics lesson from a slaver. Hey neighbor
        Your debts are paid cuz you don’t pay for labor
        “We plant seeds in the South. We create.”
        Yeah, keep ranting
        We know who’s really doing the planting

  9. Jean G. Radin Reply

    A very very moving speech that almost brought me to tears. Should be required reading in every civics class.

    • Michaelle Reply

      Thank you, Jean- agree it should be included in civics classes. And btw, I consider New Orleans one of our national treasures…

    • john Reply

      Very moving. The problem is that it is full of his personal beliefs rather than the truth. So, while you will be happy to tears when you walk past a statue free Lee Circle, I hope you are wearing body armor as you walk from there up into the Lower Garden District to because Mitch L is not going to do a damn thing about the drug dealers Euterpe Street or you getting shot in Coliseum Square Park if you dare to go there as the sun is going down. Aren’t those criminals supposed to feel better now that those dreaded monuments are gone? Of course not. Those monuments are not a symbol of anything and certainly not white supremacy over New Orleans. That’s been gone a long long time.

  10. margravehistory Reply

    History will not be erased simply by taking down a statue. Left alone the statues would simply fade, as everything they stood for wasted away. But now that you’ve taken down that statue, you’ve given every white southerner a desire to preserve their culture by actually believing it. Congratulations, Mr. Landerieu, you’ve just provided the fodder for a new Neo-Confederate movement. God help us.

    • KevRo3000 (@kemiroart) Reply

      If we’re supposed to not do the right thing for fear or reactionaries we’d never get anything done. We’re not gonna sit around and be afraid of white backlash. Stop peddling the lie that if we just quietly let racists be racists everything will be ok.

    • KevRo3000 (@kemiroart) Reply

      “History will not be erased simply by taking down a statue.”
      Yes, I’m glad we understand that. Wait, you thought removing statues was about erasing history? What made you think that?
      “Left alone the statues would simply fade, as everything they stood for wasted away.”
      So you’re saying instead of being proactive about our glaring problems we should just quietly and passively sit around and wait for them to erode away from the natural weathering process? Sounds great. That’s real leadership.

    • MC FISHER Reply

      This is one of the only times in history that the losing side is able to hang their battle flag and commemorate their losing generals. It’s sad and pathetic. They shouldn’t have just brought them down they should have blown them up. Imagine a hitler statue in Berlin? Would never happen and the people in Germany are ashamed of that time.

    • Ulrich2 Reply

      Yea thanks. I’m one of those on that side and I thank Landrieu for rousing my people from their deep sleep. Before those statues were ignored, forgotten and were just good bird perches. Landrieu has made our forgotten heroes martyrs. Thanks Mitch!!

  11. Joan Deshotel Reply

    Some some of us are will always be in denial of the truth! May God have mercy on their souls!!!!

  12. bblackmoor Reply

    I have not been feeling particularly optimistic about the future of the United States in the past few months. This is a good speech. Thank you.

  13. Perry Hess Reply

    The State of Louisiana was named after Louis XIV, King of France from 1643 to 1715. As the monarch of France, Louis XIV personally presided over and personally profited from a systematic French slave trade in their colonial empire. Louis XIV created Le Code Noir which had the purpose of destroying African culture slaves possessed. As monarch, Louis XIV had more power than anyone in history over slavery as his word was law. We must NOT honor this man and thus must change the name of our state…

    The city of New Orleans was named in honor of the then Regent of France, Phillipe II, Duke of Orléans. On the death of his father in June 1701, Philippe inherited the dukedoms of Orléans, Anjou, Montpensier and Nemours, as well as the princedom of Joinville. Upon the death of the prince de Condé in 1709, the rank of Premier Prince du Sang passed from the House of Condé to the House of Orléans. Philippe was thus entitled to the style of Monsieur le Prince. As regent, Phillip personally presided over and personally profited from a systematic French slave trade in their colonial empire. We must NOT honor this man and thus must change the name of our city…

    Bourbon Street was named after the French Bourbon Dynasty which ruled France during the period in which they developed a systematic slave trade in their colonial empire. The name MUST be changed…

    Dumaine Street is named after the son of Louis XIV. As Louis XIV personally presided over and personally profited from a systematic French slave trade in their colonial empire. We must NOT honor this man and thus must change the name…

    Conti St was named for Prince de Conti, a representative of the ruling Bourbon family. As this family personally presided over and personally profited from a systematic French slave trade in their colonial empire. We must NOT honor this man and thus must change the name…

    All the Faubourg names including Treme and Marigny must go. These areas were named after the owners of the slave plantations once on that property…

    St Charles Avenue must go. St Charles was named after King Carlos III who reigned over Spain and the Spanish Indies from 1759-1788. Carlos III presided over and profited from slavery during that period…

    Carondolet Street is named after the Spanish colonial governor Francisco Luis Héctor de Carondelet who presided over and profited from slavery. It must go…

    Claiborne Avenue is named after William C. C. Claiborne, a Governor of Louisiana who owned slaves, presided over slavery and killed slaves involved in a rebellion during his term. It must go…

    Poydras Street is named after Julien de Lallande Poydras. Poydras had a large number of slaves and had many of them executed when they attempted a rebellion in 1795. It must go…

    Louis Phélypeaux, comte de Pontchartrain was in a position of stewardship over several elements of the French slave trade including the French Navy which transported the French Colonial slaves. He also personally profited from the practice. As the Lake and Hotel and Expressway in our city are named after the same individual, they will have to go as well…

    Tulane University and Tulane Avenue must go. Their namesake, Paul Tulane, personally owned slaves and Paul Tulane’s father made much of his fortune which Paul inherited trading slaves in Haiti…

    Dillard University must change their name, It is named after James H Dillard, the son of slave owners who was educated at Tulane University, which was named after a slaveholder…

    John James Audubon was born Jean-Jacques Audubon on his Father’s slave plantation in what is now Haiti. He also owned slaves in what was an important slave trading center in Louisville, Kentucky. Therefore the names of Audubon Park, Audubon Zoo, Audubon Nature Institute and all of the streets named Audubon must go, including Audubon Place…

    Gallier Hall must go. James Gallier, the architect and namesake of Gallier Hall who also designed the Pontalba apartments, was born James Gallagher in Ireland. Gallier owned a crew of slaves which he employed at his sawmill in Lafayette City…

    When do we draw the line? The list could go on forever……………………….

    • dat_dude Reply

      Sounds great. Let’s change all the names. Less confusion for pronunciation.

    • Don de Boisblanc Reply

      The difference is that the places you name have each acquired a rich history of their own that overshadows the origin of the name even if it was originally adopted to honor the person involved. A statue, on the other hand has as it’s sole purpose the celebration and usually the glorification of the person it portrays. Also, as the mayor explains, the very presence of the statues had the effect of a visual declaration that the attitudes toward people of color embodied in the Confederacy still held sway in the City of New Orleans. The sooner we in the South change the focus of our attention from an indefensible past to the future, the sooner our country will find a way to heal the divisions that beset us as a nation.

      • john Reply

        The past is not what divides us. It is the present. The failure to realize that is what leads to a faulty decision like Mitch L made. The taking down of those statues will have zero effect on the “division” that exists. Mitch doesn’t know how to work on that so he just makes a simple unilateral decision and takes an opportunity to grand stand and “feel good”. Meanwhile, the murders and crime in the city will grow. The hungry people with no shelter will continue to go hungry and sweat in the summer heat. But hey it’s ok we took the statues down.

        • trebor92 Reply

          Answer his question, what do you tell the little Black girl about the statues? Go ahead. Tell us something that will make these statues seem like something other than people wanting to deny her humanity.

        • Warren Sapp Reply

          Apparently, john, you are unable or unwilling to read. Landrieu’s decision was hardly unilateral at all; it obeys multiple legal mandates from multiple bodies. Nobody concludes that hundreds of years of division will be automatically or immediately wiped clean with removing statues dedicated to violence and those who practiced it. It’s called taking steps. Nobody concludes that removing four statues will instantly transform a huge drug problem. It’s called taking steps.

    • L. Lyon Reply

      To Perry Hess. The history of the names you just mentioned is just that .. history. All of our states have negative history. We can acknowledge it, but it is not who we are as a state. Louisiana, New Orleans, etc is dynamic, constantly changing with each generation of people. This amazing change Mayor Landrieu has initiated is an amazing and positive change for this already beautiful state.

    • ce semser Reply

      So NOLA is one big statue but lets leave it stranding and everyone be happy, joy joy..

    • john Reply

      You are 100% correct. Mitch is a hypocrite. Are they going to change Robert E Lee Blvd to another name? Way easier to try and erase the past than deal with the present. Mitch let his true colors shine on this. He will pay for it.

      • stephen matlock Reply

        We will all be happier when Robert E. Lee is remembered for his concession in defeat and his admonition to the Confederacy to let go of the past and stop pretending is was good.

        There are plenty of people in the Civil War worth remembering.

        Perhaps we could change the name of Robert E. Lee Blvd. to Robert Small, who was far more involved in actual work AND who has the felicitous example of freeing himself from his enslavement as well as capturing a Confederate vessel to hand it over to the Union Navy.

        Win-win.

        • john Reply

          He isn’t going to change the street name because he is a hypocrite. “We” are not changing anything. They are trying to change history but instead are actually driving a wedge into the future. And you, well, you are just plain wrong about a lot of things.

          • stephen matlock

            Oh, I was just positing a hypothetical.

            I’d like to see a statue in the honor of Harriet Tubman or Robert Smalls. No lie there.

            But I’m content that for now, we turned Robert E. Lee’s farm into Arlington Cemetery to commemorate the many sons of Union families slain to support the Constitution and freedom.

            You can keep Lee Blvd.

            For now.

    • D B Reply

      Those names (however problematic) serve a function – to identify and direct geographically. Their current value and usage is largely independent of their original context.

      The monuments have no function other than to honor the subjects, which is a completely different thing. Ideally we wouldn’t have street names honoring all the people you cite above (and I would not be opposed to changing any one of them), but to pretend long-forgotten family names on street signs are as egregious as literal monuments to slave owners and confederate generals is frankly ridiculous. I don’t know when we draw the line, but it’s definitely after taking down the monuments. Not before.

    • Ralph S. Reply

      It is easy to draw the line. These are their parks. Public parks and public spaces are owned by the citizens of that community. As citizens, as taxpayers and as members of a community they have ownership of these parks and spaces, including the public art and the memory that is commemorated. Universities claim they are a community, so their community has a say, as occurred recently at Yale. These are community rights. That is where you draw the line. Our nation’s capitol is named after a slave-owner, and no one is talking about changing that. A community has a right to its own public memory and its own public art.

  15. Patricia J Osborn Reply

    other People of Color, realize where they started from and have grown from it. Not only were slaves involved in this senseless war, but lots of people. They weren’t all Americans either. Are we to forget all of our past history and future? I am from a southern state, and agree that the statues were rude to some, but add other statues, instead of hiding the ones we have. We have statues of all kinds here, But I like to think those were put up to remind us of the strife we all went through to get here today. Are we to forget the holocaust, american indians, viet nam, etc….. we need to learn from our mistakes, not hide them away. I had grandparents that fought in the civil war, but that only helped me with family history. I do not want to forget my history, good or bad. So take down statues, if it makes you feel better. Are we to take down memorials to 9/11? Where do we stop. I have friends that went to Viet Nam not long ago, and from the pictures that I saw it did not show the Allies in a good way. But yet America has always taken in people with the hope for a better future.

    • stephen matlock Reply

      The statues/monuments weren’t erected to remind us of strife.

      They were erected to remind people that white supremacy is still extant.

      You don’t put up statues and monuments to the losers of a war.

      You put up statues and monuments as a reminder that white supremacy is just biding its time.

      Taking them down is no offense to history; indeed, it’s a reminder that true history should be celebrated and acknowledged:

      The South started the Civil War over white supremacy and black chattel slavery.

      The South lost the war they started.

      The South has refused to learn from their loss and has spent 150 years trying to keep black Americans in inferior status “by any means necessary” and is trying to do so today.

      Time for these markers of white supremacy and the 2nd place loss to come down.

      Put up statues of people we can honor.

      • Robert Alexander Reply

        Does Common Core extend to pseudo history lessons as well? Laugh my derriere off.

        • stephen matlock Reply

          Don’t know.

          Does attempting to change the subject of the argument to something else prove an admission you cannot argue the facts?

          Asking for a friend.

      • john Reply

        The South tried to keep Blacks inferior? Was it the “South” that ruled on Plessy v. Ferguson? Was it the “South” that rendered the Dred Scott decision? No, that was the Supreme Court of the United States. If you would go to a library you could read all about the stuff you have posted incorrectly about. However, you did hit on exactly what is dividing our country now. People believing a false narrative and continuing to blame a certain group of people for all the problems that exist. Truth is that you are problem.

        • stephen matlock Reply

          You are free to hold your own opinions about the centrality of slavery to the South.

          You are not free to pretend your opinions are fact.

          Cheers.

          • john

            It hurts Stephen Matlock to know that the same flawed body that gave him Roe V Wade gave the country legal segregation and Jim crow 40 years after the Civil War and just about the time that Statue of Lee was going up in New Orleans. Stephen Matlock: you are the one wrong about the facts. Actually, you know the facts you just want to hold onto the ones you like the most and discard the others. Racial division never has and never will be just a “southern thing”. See Baltimore and NYC (and many other NON Southern places like Ferguson, MO and others). Taking down the monuments accomplishes nothing on that front. It was done as a “see what I can do” effort to exert control.

            Mitch L in his own speech (the one you people think we didn’t read) DOES NOT KNOW what to tell the 5th grader. “Another friend asked me to consider these four monuments from the perspective of an African American mother or father trying to explain to their fifth grade daughter who Robert E. Lee is and why he stands atop of our beautiful city. Can you do it?
            Can you look into that young girl’s eyes and convince her that Robert E. Lee is there to encourage her? Do you think she will feel inspired and hopeful by that story? Do these monuments help her see a future with limitless potential? Have you ever thought that if her potential is limited, yours and mine are too?”

            Damn right I know what to tell that 5th grader. It’s pretty simple.

            Right, Mitch doesn’t know what to do so he yanks the monument down. Don’t worry little girl about that monument let’s just destroy it along with any lessons that might be learned from the story of that man or the circle it stood in. When in doubt erase it out. Mitch L. Doesn’t even have the depth to address the concerns or a 5th grader let alone the real problems that face the city. His idea is that if you don’t like the truth you need to change or hide it. Mitch is going to learn that he can run all day long but he can not hide.

        • Charlsin Reply

          John, did you remove the option for anyone to reply to your comment below?

      • Johndy Lewis Reply

        Regarding your comment about Arlington national cemetery: it was established by a personally vindictive little man who was jealous of Lee and wanted to punish Lee himself (perhaps in compensation for the fact that he hadn’t done anything for the Union cause that qualified as 19th Century heroism).

    • Kevi Krooss Reply

      The 9/11 memorial isn’t a tribute to the bravery of the suicide terrorists who killed Americans on that day.

      These statues aren’t a memorial to the people who suffered and died in slavery.

      How can you get these monuments confused?

    • Mary M McCurnin Reply

      There are no statues of Hilter in Germany. It was too offensive to be allowed. How are the Confederate monuments any different? Slavers killed thousands and tortured millions.

      • Kelley Reply

        My 16 year old daughter said the same thing about Germany and Hitler to my mom when we were discussing this the other day. It was something my mom hadn’t considered and I think it helped change her thinking on the subject.

  16. Robert Alexander Reply

    When do we tear down the Stars and Stripes? That was the banner that flew aloft the masts of slave ships and from the domes of slave staye capitol domes. It was the banner of the armies that conquered the Native American tribes and humiliated their people beyond measure.

    Numerous Founding Fathers owned slaves. Why not rename Washington D.C. and State? How about erasing their names from countless municipalities, counties, universities, and public buildings? I believe that is the ultimate progressive objective here. The Confederates are just easy accessible, low hanging fruit.

    • stephen matlock Reply

      We’ve changed our Constitution (which was flawed) to insist that our black American brothers and sisters are full and equal citizens.

      The Confederate Constitution made black chattel slavery eternal and white supremacy eternal.

      There’s the significant difference.

      Our history is indeed flawed, and you point out its flaws.

      We learn from these horrific mistakes of malice and evil by changing our laws AND by changing our policies.

      You can, too.

  17. Dane Reply

    Just amazing that even after reading this speech, some of you still just REFUSE to understand.

  18. Diana Reply

    Wonderful, eloquent speech. Thank you for giving me faith that there are still good leaders in this country, willing to stand up for what is right.

  19. Dennis Reply

    Instead of listening to the words that the Mayor said and understanding them, some folks immediately think of a response and a counter argument. That’s not listening, and that’s not understanding and that’s not helpful.

    • john Reply

      Typical liberal. If somebody does not share your POV then they must not have read it or they are not listening. You are the one not listening. One day you will.

  20. Alex Reply

    What an amazing speech. The citizens of New Orleans should be very proud of their mayor and themselves.

  21. stephen matlock Reply

    Lest you think I’m some idealistic Northerner with a proud history of Unionist soldiers defending the Federal government — which indeed I do have — you can also look into the records of slave owners in the South to find people with my family name. Should you do so, you will find entries for at least two men named “Stephen Matlock” listed as slave-owners, one with 44 slaves in (I believe) Tatnall County, Georgia. That would make my namesake a millionaire in today’s dollars.

    If I am going to own my Unionist forefathers and be proud of them, I need to own my Slaver forefathers and be ashamed of them.

    Given that what my slaver ancestors did is both indefensible and not inherited (I have escaped that dead hand of the past), I just have to see my past for what it is: good deeds done by some men and women, and evil, wicked deeds done by others.

    It’s my past. I can’t change it. I can maybe learn from it. Maybe I can warn others.

    But by all that is holy, I will not lie about the past in order to make myself feel good about it or to make others feel comfortable with their own imaginary pasts.

    This is what we are, people. America. A Constitution with great, great words, written and enforced by white slavers who denied the humanity of the men and women and children they grew rich from because of their labor and their lives.

    It is OK to look at the past and see it, all that it is.

  22. Aperdat Reply

    Wow! I wonder what the mayor can say about male supremacy. Or human supremacy. Why stop with “race” which is a social construction for the purpose of exploitation?

  24. John Panzavecchia Reply

    Statues are now gone. It is still unsafe to be out at night in New Orleans. Some people will still blame everything on white privilege (I never had it). I own the crappy building I once lived in with my single mom in poverty. The kids across the street have broken my windows multiple times, carved their names in my residents cars, tore my mailboxes off, etc. Maybe now that the statues are gone they will suddenly feel equal to me and their parents will make them responsible for their own actions??? I guess we will see.

    • john Reply

      Rest assured Mitch L. is not going to do one thing to make New Orleans or your neighborhood safer. Stephen Matlock doesn’t give a damn about the city or you. All those people want is “their way”. If you do not agree with them 100% or choose to stand in their way they will destroy you. They are the source of division. They are the ones that try to force their faulty beliefs on everyone. The good new is that they are finally starting to wake up a sleeping giant. They will not like the response.

      • stephen matlock Reply

        For what it’s worth, you, personally, do not matter to me at all. This is not a personal attack against you.

        This is stating that we shouldn’t honor white slavers and monuments to white supremacy.

        That’s all.

        You can live your entire life never needing to be a white supremacist and you will be just fine.

        Taking down the statues and putting them in a museum lets everyone see them at eye level and removes them from public honor.

        That’s all.

        • john Reply

          The problem is that YOU are not the public. WE ARE. You don’t get to decide the street names or what can or can not be viewed in public. The monuments are not paying tribute to white supremacy. They, like the rest of our country, have evolved. Mitch L and perhaps you have not evolved. The Civil War is no longer an issue facing us. Tearing down centuries old monuments solves nothing. It only addresses one issue: One group exerting their will over another. Strangely enough, the exact think you thing was wrong about putting the monuments up in the first place.

          • stephen matlock

            “The monuments are not paying tribute to white supremacy.”

            Literally false. Hilariously false.

            FROM THE INSCRIPTIONS ON THE MONUMENT PLAQUE

            “[Democrats] McEnery and Penn having been elected governor and lieutenant-governor by the white people, were duly installed by this overthrow of carpetbag government, ousting the usurpers, Governor Kellogg (white) and Lieutenant-Governor Antoine (colored).

            United States troops took over the state government and reinstated the usurpers but the national election of November 1876 recognized white supremacy in the South and gave us our state.

  25. Tony Reply

    losers don’t get monuments and that’s exactly what the confederacy; a lost war and a bunch of loser

    • Robert Alexander Reply

      So, Tony, based upon this ironclad social justice logic, I reckon that all statues and symbols of defeated Native American tribes should be removed. After all, they are “losers”.

  26. Bret Linden Reply

    This is a very moving speech. Unfortunately, it is based on a false narrative.

    He criticizes those who would rewrite history, while doing so himself. Slavery may have been the rallying cry for war on both sides, but it was very far from the only cause of the war. To listen to this guy, you would think that every Confederate soldier came from a slave-owning family, every Federal solder loved black people enough to die for them, and there was no racism whatsoever North of Maryland. I promise you, nothing could be further from the truth.

    It was called the “Civil War” for a reason…we are all one people. The war was a tragedy that could have, and should have, been prevented. It happened because of multiple failings of our government and those elected to serve it…Lincoln included. I support the troops. Each and every soldier, on both sides, who answered the call of their home to serve is a patriot.

    • stephen matlock Reply

      The handwaving on this post is so frantic I can feel the breeze all the way up here in the North.

      Absent black chattel slavery and white slavers, there is no Civil War.

      The states themselves ALL mentioned slavery as their reason for secession.

      The Cornerstone Speech says it’s central.

      The designer of the first Confederate National Flag says it.

      It is OK to admit this.

      You are not harmed in saying so.

      • Chad Taylor Reply

        I hope your really aren’t as narrow-viewed as your post imply. Yes, slavery was among if not THE reason for succession. By look a bit deeper will you. Why was it so important to the states? because they were racist? if you think that you are not very educated.
        Slavery was fundamental to the south’s economy. Removing slavery would have bankrupted the south, the north was threatening everything they had, of course they were going to fight for it. If you had someone threaten you and your family you would do what you needed to do to protect them, even if it hurts someone else. If you say you wouldn’t your either a liar or you don’t hold anyone important in your life that you care about.

  27. john Reply

    What a sad day. Mitch made a 100% political move. Clearly his knowledge of history is “incomplete”. It’s a lot easier to take down a monument than deliver a hot meal or perhaps provide shelter for the dozens of homeless people living under the bridge a quarter of a mile from Lee Circle. Or, how about working on the crime problem or maybe taking the pothole count on the streets of New Orleans under the 1,000,000 mark. It’s way easier just to take a “feel good” action. Clearly his decision was not “inclusive” (a word he likes to use) as a large number of people did not want to remove the monuments. The unilateral actions he took alienate half the people he claims to “include” and that is the real problem. The monuments are a part of history. The monuments did nothing (and were not erected to) stop any of the great things that have occurred in the time they stood. They only served as a reminder of the history of the city and the state. Before all of this if you had asked 100 random citizens of New Orleans under the age of 30 if they knew what Lee Circle was probably 99% would know. If you asked them who Lee was maybe 10% would have known. This is a story about a man who wanted to exert power not about racism. There will a reply and ramifications.

    • stephen matlock Reply

      Of course it’s political.

      It’s political to say we should no longer honor white slavers and those who support them.

      And as for other pressing issues — it is possible we can do two things at the same time.

      Removing monuments to white supremacists is not that hard to do physically.

      Step 1. Erect a crane.
      Step 2. Attach straps.
      Step 3. Cut bolts.
      Step 4. Remove statue.
      Step 5. Melt down statue as scrap metal and sell it for profit.

      • john Reply

        The problem is Stephen that Mitch L has had years to work on the other problems and they are getting worse. Like it or not, many people in the city (by the way are you from New Orleans or are you a resident?) do not agree with the removal of the monuments. A reminder of the past (even the negative parts of the past) is not a bad thing. The 13 stripes represent 13 slave holding colonies. Should the US Flag be changed? Like I said, lots of people in the city did not even know who the Lee in Lee Circle was until Mitch decided to make it an issue. The statues are part of an evolving city. Taking them down serves only to increase the growing divide.

        • stephen matlock Reply

          The handwaving is impressive and I commend you for a valiant attempt to change the subject.

          The subject is four monuments to white supremacy in the South, erected long after the failure of the Confederacy.

          Take them down.

          And then ALSO work on other things.

          We can do both!

  28. Jim Ryan Reply

    And not for nothin’ New Orleans basically sat out the Civil War after April 1862 when it was conquered by the Union Navy and occupied by the Yankees thereafter. Richmond at least has a legitimate historical claim on the people portrayed in those statues. New Orleans, not so much. And good thing too.

    • stephen matlock Reply

      Yep. The moment the cannons fired on Fort Sumter the war was lost. Each state that removed itself from Congress meant that those states no longer could block the abolition of slavery. The North was better resourced and better allied, with a much richer industrial base and more people. Plus, people in the North who were free black citizens were highly motivated to fight for the freedom of their families in the South.

      It was the absence of the South that led to the Great Civil Rights Amendments — the 13th, 14th, and 15th.

      The South began seceding even before Lincoln was sworn in as President.

      This was, by the light of white supremacy in the South, a foolish, wasteful, and prideful war.

      I’m glad the South lost.

      I’m glad I live in a country where my black brothers and sisters are at least notionally free and equal, and that we can fight for actual equality.

      I’m saddened by the many, many white people who still think white supremacy is a going thing.

      But not sad enough to believe their lies.

  29. Dennis K. Webb Reply

    Great speech. I live in Lexington,KY, which was the second largest slave market in the U.S. The term “sold down the river”, originated in Lexington, as sold slaves were marched about 60 miles to Maysville, KY, on the Ohio, and then sent to the market in New Orleans for further dispersal. We also have our Confederate monuments on the Old Court Square. They are shameful and should be removed, but Lexington, KY, unlike New Orleans, just doesn’t have the will or leadership to accomplish that.

  30. john Reply

    It hurts Stephen Matlock to know that the same flawed body that gave him Roe V Wade gave the country legal segregation and Jim crow 40 years after the Civil War and just about the time that Statue of Lee was going up in New Orleans. Stephen Matlock: you are the one wrong about the facts. Actually, you know the facts you just want to hold onto the ones you like the most and discard the others. Racial division never has and never will be just a “southern thing”. See Baltimore and NYC (and many other NON Southern places like Ferguson, MO and others). Taking down the monuments accomplishes nothing on that front. It was done as a “see what I can do” effort to exert control.

    Mitch L in his own speech (the one you people think we didn’t read) DOES NOT KNOW what to tell the 5th grader. “Another friend asked me to consider these four monuments from the perspective of an African American mother or father trying to explain to their fifth grade daughter who Robert E. Lee is and why he stands atop of our beautiful city. Can you do it?
    Can you look into that young girl’s eyes and convince her that Robert E. Lee is there to encourage her? Do you think she will feel inspired and hopeful by that story? Do these monuments help her see a future with limitless potential? Have you ever thought that if her potential is limited, yours and mine are too?”

    Damn right I know what to tell that 5th grader. It’s pretty simple.

    Right, Mitch doesn’t know what to do so he yanks the monument down. Don’t worry little girl about that monument let’s just destroy it along with any lessons that might be learned from the story of that man or the circle it stood in. When in doubt erase it out. Mitch L. Doesn’t even have the depth to address the concerns or a 5th grader let alone the real problems that face the city. His idea is that if you don’t like the truth you need to change or hide it. Mitch is going to learn that he can run all day long but he can not hide.

    • Alan Reply

      Racial division is healed one step at a time. And it IS a real problem in New Orleans. This is just one step – a very visible one – to heal that divide. The USA abolished Jim Crow laws in 1965; that these statues weren’t torn down then was a mistake that is now being corrected.

      New Orleans has everything to gain from this and nothing to lose – except four statues that represent white supremacy and the heinous silent approval of it. Racist-apologists can deflect all they want, but arguing to keep those statues is the equivalent to a requesting to keep a Nazi statue in Germany.

  31. Max Rodriguez Reply

    This is a powerful speech that all our representatives, congressmen, senators, politicians, clergy
    should listen to, read for themselves and bring to their constituents to help heal, unite, and strengthen our country with so much possibility. I was raised in New Orleans and this speech fills my heart with goodness for a city I love. Thank you.

  32. M Foster Reply

    And the War of Nothern Aggression continues…the words are beyond you, it is ur decision.

    • deb sprague Reply

      the Losers of that war – who will always be losers – can keep their participation trophies in their own homes.

  33. Joe Fisher Reply

    I found it a little hypocritical, bringing up the concentration camps in Germany. Aushwitz, Dachau still stand. They haven’t been torn down or removed. They are stoic, solemn, monuments to those who perished; the showers,(complete with claw marks on the doors),ovens, and barbed wire are all there; reminders of a dark chapter of German, AND HUMAN history, not to glorify, but also to never to be forgotten. That is how I view our American Civil War markers. I am a Charlestonian, and our fair City is as steeped in Civil War history as your own. Fort Sumter still stands in our Harbor as does the slave market on East Bay Street and Market Streets. Boone Hall Plantation still stands… and is a popular tourist destination. The Hunley submarine has been raised from Charleston Harbor and is being worked on by archaeologists who hope to preserve it for future Generations. What we are talking about here is the preservation of our history itself, regardless of how dark it may be. You cannot sanitize and pasteurize history for future Generations from the Horrors that this country endured 150 years ago. When you begin to remove the symbols, then you begin to remove the lessons that accompany them. When you begin to remove the statues, you begin to remove the names of those they represent, and who were responsible for those events. The danger then becomes that you have Rewritten or erased segments of our legitimate history. Whether you like it or not Robert E Lee is without question a historical figure in our nation’s history as is Jefferson Davis and PT Beauregard and so forth. I think it is important that students learn about these men and what their ideals were so that they may learn caution….and self restraint. And let us not forget that these monuments were erected by American citizens. Let us also not forget the Congress deemed all Confederate soldiers US veterans in 1952 and thereby eligible for full honors.. it goes without saying that slavery was a horrible Institution and many people suffered needlessly and horribly. Obviously these facts are included in our well documented history. But our monuments are important to us. Examine for a moment Theodore Roosevelt. He had very colonialist views regarding the Philippines and the Caribbean. Many people died and suffered because of his exploits, but he also accomplished many wonderful things as well. I’m sure the Spanish in the Filipinos don’t see him in the same light as we do. Should we remove his image from Mount Rushmore? Should we start removing Confederate statues from the Gettysburg Memorial Battlefield? Where does it stop? What’s next Vicksburg? Antietam? And after all is sanitized, when do we start burning the books? I mean if we want to really forget these people and what they stood for and what they did… we just have to burn the books. For me it’s not about being offended by a statue. And I don’t mind revising history to get the facts straight. But removing it to make a few people happy, is sacrilegious…. and quite frankly, UnAmerican. I also find it disturbing that one mayor, and some of political alleys can wield this sort of power. Your city’s history is OUR AMERICAN history.

    • Jae Reply

      He states the decision was made only after judicial, executive, & legislative support; so regardless of race or political affiliation, I’m guessing this decision makes a lot more than “a few people happy” as you say.

      That the monuments have already been taken down, after the collective process it took to get to this point, and you’re expressing your displeasure on an online post written after the fact, could mean you’re really in the minority here.

  34. Michael Alan Basham Reply

    Eloquent Speech. Well thought out and purposeful. Will it change anything, even after the statues are removed? Well, in the penning of this speech, and the expression of these words, people have again heard reasons and ways for us to move forward, and perhaps right a few wrongs. I am not enthusiastic about removing landmarks. I feel they belong to the era that lived that history. But to those who can influence changer acertain amount of pandering might go a good ways toward eventual universal understanding of what actually transpired.

  35. JJ McCartney Reply

    Here is the real truth about slavery:

    Slavery was not invented by America. It was not founded by our founding fathers. Slavery was a reality in the world when America was founded.

    And I think it says a lot more about our nation that less than 90 years after our founders signed the Declaration of Independence, our nation came to terms with slavery, and freed the slaves in a war that took nearly half a million lives on both sides.

    And even with that, to condemn America’s slave owners is to be disingenuous about the origins of the slave trade. The people responsible for selling blacks from Africa into slavery were not white Americans, they were black Muslims.

    Now, in spite of the injustice of slavery, consider these things:
    In America, black slaves faced a less dangerous life than they did in Africa at the time. It is not denial I am engaging in, it is a correction of the record.

    Slavery was morally wrong, as it has been since the days of the Pharoahs. But it had become the fashionable trend in Europe long before the United States came to be. And European culture drove much of American society in our formative years. This is not an absolution of white slave owners, but you must also commit the sin of omission when defining America as the birthplace of slavery.

    America developed a conscience regarding slavery in less than 90 years. Do you realize what that represents in terms of a nation righting a wrong? Show me any other nation that had such a hasty conference with a moral imperative as the United States?

    Racism is a reality of human nature, just as ar many other prejudices not only built into our culture, but engrained in human DNA.

    America is the best place on earth to be a black man or woman. It is the safest place to be a black man or woman.

    America will never be perfect, but we keep on striving. But let’s not bow down to Mitch Landrieu and act as though he got everything right in his lengthy prose. Citing Mandela as universally loved is to ignore the actions of Nelson and Winnie Mandela after the fall of apartheid. The persecution of whites in South Africa today was fully endorsed by the Mandelas, who were not nearly as lilly-white as the revisionist historians would have you think. Afrikaans in South Africa have been murdered, run off their lands, raped, pillaged and burned alive in the ensuing decades since Nelson Mandela was coronated.

    If Mr. Landrieu is going to go so far to correct the history in New Orleans, then he should be consistent in correcting the narrative upon which he based his speech.

    There is not a white person alive in America today that ever owned slaves, or had any connection to slavery.

    Reparations are not only impractical, but have also largely been fulfilled in the form of welfare systems, racial quotas, Affirmative action, and the passing of time.

    Just as erection of statues to a handful of key figures in New Orleans did not make every New Orleanean a racist, it didn’t represent a reverence of these men, it merely registered a page of history which for better or worse was culturally significant.

    Healing under false pretense is as phony as Barack Obama lowering the Sea Level.

    Healing takes place in the hearts of men and women. And there has been much more of that healing than most would admit on the left side of a political aisle.

    The removal of statues will not magically transform New Orleans into the land of Milk and Honey. Instead, it will embolden people of various persuasions to taunt, agitate and seek out a ound of flesh they mistakenly believe they are entitled to.

    Meanwhile, black on black violence is epidemic in America’s urban corridors, and speechifying does nothing to address the plight of urban populations who bought into the Great Society, and quietly slipped the noose of government largess around their own necks, while also buying into what George W. Bush described as the “soft bigotry of low expectations”.

    • Adannaya Igwe Reply

      I am a West African, never lived in America, and I have lived and and worked in some of the main African port cities whose histories have been shaped by the slave trade.

      I invite you to provide the rationale for your statement below, where you have written:
      “In America, black slaves faced a less dangerous life than they did in Africa at the time”.

      Ideally, kindly comment on aspects such as
      – the morbidity and mortality associated with the journey to the U.S.
      -the physical health sequelae resulting from the change of habitat, exposure to foreign disease and dietary patterns
      – the physical health impact of long hours of menial work
      -the physical and psychosocial impact of sexual violence by plantation slave owners
      – the psychological impact of being a second class person with limited legal status
      – the psychological impact of separation from home, present and future family members.
      -the psychosocial impact of destruction of core social values and identity, such as basic things like language.
      -known academic research on the typical life expectancies of field and house slaves at the time.

      Obviously, you also need to include in your answer a more fleshed out vision of what “life was like in Africa at the time”, because I am assuming you have some knowledge of that, otherwise you would not be able to make the statement that you have. Please consider the dangers and perils of remaining and living in the country of origin. Africa obviously isn’t a monolith, and most slaves were taken from the West of course. So you could start with a typical enough site for slave traffic, such as Ghana, or southeastern Nigeria, where I come from. I was fortunate to be educated in school in Africa, and to learn a little about West African history. I suspect that our answers about who or what presented the most danger to an adult African living in a city state or village around the time of the slave trade will differ.

      I look forward to your thoughtful reply. Perhaps afterwards we could talk about your postulation that America is the safest place on earth to be black; a social experience which presumably you know quite a bit about.

  36. Jae Reply

    Stephen Matlock is here doing GOD’s work. God bless you, Stephen Matlock!!

  37. Jae Reply

    Sort of amazed at the people bringing this down to liberal vs. conservative. As though every conservative is arguing to re-install monuments of men who were ready to die for their ‘rights’ to buy and sell slaves. Yes there were other factors that contributed to the civil war, but slavery was essential to those other factors – the Confederate leaders and secession statements themselves all say so in black and white. We can read about these godawful people in our history books the way we read about Nazis or about the 9/11 bombers, but I’d rather not have monuments of them in my city.

    If your argument is about all the streets, buildings and groups with those names, then we can have a conversation about changing those too. But to argue we put those hideous monuments back? There’s nothing sensible about that, and we as conservatives (not the phonies masquerading here) have enough good old fashioned common sense to know that.

  38. john Reply

    The biggest lie everyone believes is that these statues stood as symbols of white supremacy. Perhaps when they were erected that was true but until Mitch L seized upon an political opportunity that came about from the tragic killings in a city 800 miles away, the truth is those statues had stood in anonymity for decades quietly watching the great progress the city made. They were not the subject of much conversation let alone some great “white” uprising. So, we know that them coming down is just a sick politician’s opportunism to the nth degree. What he didn’t really plan for was the backlash. Now that raises the question that if they were standing in anonymity then why the hell do people have so much fever on the other side to keep them up? The answer is that our country is flailing and failing at every turn. People are becoming more divided not less. Civility is all but dead in the arena of public discourse. If Mitch L had done one decent thing to help the city instead of grandstanding about century old statues solely for political gain then perhaps people wouldn’t be so pissed off. Bad shit is happening in the city every day and that stooge is expending time, energy, and money on something that went largely unnoticed or talked about for half a century. That’s complete BS and he is too. It’s going to come with a cost for Mitch. He is acting exactly like the people he claims to despise.

    • these times are a changin Reply

      Great speech, ive never seen a white guy dunk on racism so hard before.
      Hes not rewriting history, hes making it.

  41. Suman John Adze Reply

    Imagine? Still having a murdering, pedophile , sex and slave trader statue, in a State that just recently (1983)repealed and archaic false law called the one drop rule in which a white woman Susan Gullory Phipps is still considered black under? Talk about primitive.

  42. RedNekTex Reply

    General Lee was an old man when he agreed to lead Southern armies. All the life prior to that since graduating from West Point as a young United States Army officer, he spent in service to the United States. Part of that service was combat deployment ot Mexico where he fought as a scout alongside Grant and other Northern officers. To say he did not serve the United States is an insult and a blatent lie. Landrieu should be ashamed to tarnish the name of a good man, a man of honor who freed his own slaves 8 years before the war even began. Rewriting history is, and has always been the sure mark of tyrants.

  45. Patrick Reply

    This was an eloquent speech and a compelling message. I believe in my heart that the happenings during the days after Katrina were, in a significant part, fueled by those who would still hold confederate ideology as their core reasoning….I also believe that New Orleans needs to put these statues in a visible place with a strong narrative that in forgetting the past……we are in danger of repeating it. That while we, as an inclusive and compassionate city (we aren’t that in the state as a whole by a long shot!) understand that these statues are a reminder of what and where we came from and that we must never go back..ever!

  46. Keith O'Neil Reply

    If you fought on the side of slavery, you were a traitor and you deserved to be chucked into the ocean with lead weights tied to your feet for supporting the use of government force to keep an entire population as chattel.

    And if you still believe in it, you should be tarred, feathered, and chased in ridicule from every corner of the land- and then covered in bird seed so that every foul bird on the land can peck at his bloated skin. Landrieu was right in removing this- a public monument is not history, it’s glorification.

    If you want your foetid Confederacy history, then put it in a museum, where it can be examined like the degenerate, pustule-riddled, inbred and shambling monstrosity that it was. Do not put it up on a public pedestal to glorify it.

    And that’s the bottom line that you are trying to blur: it’s not “erasing history” you are protesting, you are protesting against no longer being glorified and finding your repulsive anti-American symbols displayed with pride.

    Because you apparently find it a thing of pride that you once were slave-holders, and fought to *death* to keep other people captive. And that just says everything about who you are.

Comments